The murder of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in his Jaipur home on Tuesday, December 5, sparked a political slugfest two days after the Congress lost to the BJP in the Rajasthan assembly election, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Rajasthan bandh was called by the Karni Sena on Wednesday over the murder, as the BJP claimed that it was the Congress' revenge for losing the state. Shehzad Poonawala, BJP national spokesperson, shared a video of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi explaining that police had informed Congress CM Ashok Gehlot of Gogamedi's security threat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The murder of the Karni Sena chief was caught on camera. On Tuesday, three bike-borne men fired bullets into Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's house in Jaipur.

A CCTV camera caught the shootout incident, which was posted on social media. During Gogamedi's retaliation, one of his security guards sustained bullet wounds. In the crossfire, one of the three attackers was killed. Police initially reported that the attacker had been shot by Gogamedi's security guards before being killed by his accomplices. After the election results were announced on December 3 and the incumbent Congress lost to the BJP, Gogamedi wrote on X that Congress lost due to ignoring Karni Sena. The murder was committed by Rohit Godara gang, according to Rajasthan Police. The Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs are closely associated with Rohit Godara. A statewide shutdown has been threatened if action is not taken in response to Gogamedi's killing, according to Gogamedi's supporters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All prominent political leaders, including Ashok Gehlot of the Congress and Sachin Pilot of the BJP, and Rajyavardhan Rathore of the RJD, condemned the killing during the period when the BJP was in the process of forming a new government. As soon as the BJP came to power, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate called it a return to jungle raj. However, the BJP has not yet announced any names for the chief minister's post, and the Congress still controls the state's caretaker government. On December 3, Shehzad Poonawala said 'Congress sources' informed him that the Congress planned to retaliate against Rajasthan by creating fake and manufactured stories and assigning various mafia and anti-social elements to commit crimes to vitiate the atmosphere and cast a negative light on Rajasthan.

"I just shudder to think what they are upto.. Technically it is still a Congress government but they are going all out in revenge mode!" the BJP leader posted after Gogamedi's murder.

