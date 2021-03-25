Rajasthan bans public functions during Holi, Shab-e-Barat amid spike in Covid-19

Rajasthan government warns of strict action if there are gatherings or congregations

NEW DELHI : The Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan on Thursday said no functions related to the festivals of Holi and Shab-e-Barat will be allowed at public places on March 28 and 29 to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The Rajasthan home department said there will be no permission to organise public functions or gathering at public places to celebrate the festivals.

Strict action will be taken if there are gatherings or congregations, it further added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajasthan health department had reported 669 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, while one person succumbed to the pathogen. The toll climbed to 2,808 and the infection tally rose to 3.27 lakh, it said.

Jodhpur and Kota recorded 90 and 88 cases respectively. There are 4,672 active cases on Wednesday and 3,19,695 coronavirus patients have recovered so far, the health department said.

Topics Coronavirus