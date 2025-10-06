Rajasthan bar bill with 20% ‘cow cess’ on liquor goes viral: Here's what it means and why these states charge it

A bar bill from Rajasthan has gone viral on social media after a customer noticed a 20% “cow cess” added to his beer order in Jodhpur. The unusual charge has sparked widespread debate online, with many questioning the logic and transparency behind such a levy.

According to the viral bill, the customer had ordered corn fritters and six beers at Geoffrey’s bar in Jodhpur’s Park Plaza on September 30. The total before taxes was ₹2,650, but after adding GST, VAT, and a 20% cow cess, the final bill rose to ₹3,262.

The term “cow cess” left several internet users puzzled, prompting discussions about whether it was a new charge. However, both the state government and hotel authorities clarified that the cess is not new — it was introduced in 2018 under the Rajasthan Value Added Tax Act, 2003.

“This government notification has been in place since 2018,” Nikhil Prem, manager at the hotel, told NDTV. “Every time we charge 20% VAT, we also add a 20% cow cess on the VAT amount. It works out to roughly 24% in total. This is applicable only to beer and liquor. Many hotels simply list it as a surcharge, but we mention it clearly as cow cess. The collected amount is deposited with the government under cow conservation and propagation funds,” he added.

What Is Cow Cess? Cow cess is a special surcharge levied by the Rajasthan government to raise funds for cow welfare and protection. The money collected is intended for maintaining cow shelters (gaushalas), providing veterinary care, feeding stray cattle, and supporting infrastructure for their conservation.

The cess was first introduced by the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in 2018 at 10% and was later increased to 20% on all categories of liquor — including foreign, Indian-made, country liquor, and beer. The policy was retained by the subsequent Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot.

Public Reaction The viral post has divided public opinion. Some users supported the idea of using cess for animal welfare, while others criticised it as an unnecessary financial burden.

One social media user commented, “I support animal welfare, but if every cause gets its own cess, what’s the point of existing taxes?” Another joked, “At this rate, abolish taxes and create a new fee for everything.”

Others accused the government of misusing funds, claiming tenders for cow shelters often go to political insiders while conditions in shelters remain poor. One user summed up public frustration, saying, “The public is made a fool first, and then a cow afterwards.”

