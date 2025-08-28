Rajasthan becomes first state to issue stray dog management rules; feeding points, humane catching methods mooted

What began as a Supreme Court directive has turned into a pioneering move—Rajasthan has now become the first state in India to issue a full set of rules on how cities must deal with stray dogs, balancing public safety with animal welfare.

The Department of Local Self-Government has rolled out detailed instructions under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023. All municipal corporations, councils, and municipalities have been ordered to enforce them, with compliance reports due within 30 days.

At the centre of the new approach are feeding points. Every ward and neighbourhood must now have clearly marked spots where stray dogs can access food and water. These areas will be identified in consultation with resident groups and animal welfare organisations. Even rabies cases cannot be used as a reason to deny food or water at these sites, ensuring basic compassion remains intact.

The guidelines also overhaul how civic bodies handle sterilisation and vaccination. Municipalities must set up or repair sterilisation centres with proper facilities for vaccination, sterilisation, deworming, and aftercare. Transparency is a priority—CCTV cameras are mandatory inside operating theatres, and records of treatment, medicine use, and dog populations must be kept along with 30 days of footage.

Humane methods to catch strays Catching strays will also be regulated. Only trained staff can carry out the task, and only with humane methods such as nets or by hand. The use of tongs, wires, or forceful tools has been banned. Puppies younger than six months and lactating mothers with their pups cannot be caught. NGOs recognised by the Animal Welfare Board of India will be compensated for each sterilisation, covering food, post-operative care, and medical support.