Rajasthan BJP MLA faces protests from Muslim students over hijab: ‘Our children will turn up in lehenga chunni’
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya is facing protests from Muslim students in Jaipur for allegedly not allowing them to wear hijab in a government senior secondary school. In Jaipur, several school girls jammed the road outside the Subhash Chowk police station and raised slogans against the BJP legislator.
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Balmukund Acharya, who won the Hawa Mahal seat in the last Rajasthan Assembly Elections is facing protests from Muslim students of a government senior secondary school in Jaipur. The reason- Hijab.
