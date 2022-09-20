Streets in Japiur also saw massive protests carried out by BJP workers over rising cases of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in the worst hit state
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Streets in Japiur on Tuesday saw massive protests carried out by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders over the rising cases of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in the worst hit state. Pushkar BJP MLA Suresh Rawat also reached the Rajasthan Assembly along with a cow on Monday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Streets in Japiur on Tuesday saw massive protests carried out by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders over the rising cases of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in the worst hit state. Pushkar BJP MLA Suresh Rawat also reached the Rajasthan Assembly along with a cow on Monday.
The viral disease has hit milk collection in Jaipur. This has consequentially drove the prices of sweets higher up in the state. According to Jaipur Dairy Federation, the biggest milk cooperative in the state, milk collection is down by 15-18 per cent, though there has so far been no disruption in supply.
The viral disease has hit milk collection in Jaipur. This has consequentially drove the prices of sweets higher up in the state. According to Jaipur Dairy Federation, the biggest milk cooperative in the state, milk collection is down by 15-18 per cent, though there has so far been no disruption in supply.
Cow in the parliament
In an unusual incident, Pushkar BJP MLA Suresh Rawat reached the Rajasthan Assembly along with a cow on Monday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Cow in the parliament
In an unusual incident, Pushkar BJP MLA Suresh Rawat reached the Rajasthan Assembly along with a cow on Monday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The act was carried out with to protest against the spread of Lumpy disease in livestock.
The act was carried out with to protest against the spread of Lumpy disease in livestock.
As soon as the BJP MLA reached the spot and started giving a statement, the cow ran away.
As soon as the BJP MLA reached the spot and started giving a statement, the cow ran away.
CM Ashok Gehlot speaks
On 19 September, Rajasthan Chief Minister took note of the issue and said that the addressal of the lumpy disease is the state government's priority however the vaccines for the same would be given by the Centre.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
CM Ashok Gehlot speaks
On 19 September, Rajasthan Chief Minister took note of the issue and said that the addressal of the lumpy disease is the state government's priority however the vaccines for the same would be given by the Centre.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"I called a meeting on 15 August regarding lumpy skin disease and called the leaders of the opposition, talked to everyone, talked to the religious leaders, our priority is how to save the lives of cows from lumpy skin disease, but the central government will give the vaccines and medicines," tweeted CM Gehlot.
"I called a meeting on 15 August regarding lumpy skin disease and called the leaders of the opposition, talked to everyone, talked to the religious leaders, our priority is how to save the lives of cows from lumpy skin disease, but the central government will give the vaccines and medicines," tweeted CM Gehlot.
The Rajasthan Cm has also demanded that the Central government declare lumpy disease as a national calamity.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers held a massive protest demonstrating in Jaipur over the rising Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) cases that has killed over 57,000 cattle in Rajasthan and affected another 11 lakh till now. Protesters clashed with the police, breaking barricades and raising slogans after they were prevented from marching to the state assembly.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
BJP leaders protest in Jaipur
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers held a massive protest demonstrating in Jaipur over the rising Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) cases that has killed over 57,000 cattle in Rajasthan and affected another 11 lakh till now. Protesters clashed with the police, breaking barricades and raising slogans after they were prevented from marching to the state assembly.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Lumpy Skin disease
Lumpy disease is a viral disease that affects cattle. It is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks. It causes fever and nodules on the skin and can lead to the death of the cattle.
Lumpy Skin disease
Lumpy disease is a viral disease that affects cattle. It is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks. It causes fever and nodules on the skin and can lead to the death of the cattle.
The disease had been ravaging cattle across the country with cows from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab dying in large numbers.
The disease had been ravaging cattle across the country with cows from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab dying in large numbers.
Lumpy Skin disease vaccine
On August 10, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar launched the indigenous vaccine Lumpi-ProVac to protect livestock from Lumpy skin disease with an aim to provide relief to the livestock of the country.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Lumpy Skin disease vaccine
On August 10, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar launched the indigenous vaccine Lumpi-ProVac to protect livestock from Lumpy skin disease with an aim to provide relief to the livestock of the country.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The vaccine has been developed by the National Equine Research Center, Hisar (Haryana) in collaboration with the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izzatnagar (Bareilly).
The vaccine has been developed by the National Equine Research Center, Hisar (Haryana) in collaboration with the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izzatnagar (Bareilly).