Rajasthan, typically known for its forts and desert, is experiencing a torrential monsoon this year. More than 100 dams in north-western state are filled to their capacity.

The state received 351.4 mm rainfall from June 1 to July 30, which is decent increase of 130.7 mm compared to 220.7 mm in the corresponding period last year.

Water resource department recorded that the water storage in 716 dams of Rajasthan till August 11 was 7,675.64 million cubic metres. This is 8% more than 7,113.92 million cubic metre, the figure recorded in corresponding period last year.

More than 60 per cent of the total capacity of the dams in the state has been achieved this season.

Out of the 716 dams in Rajasthan, 101 dams have completely filled, 373 are partially filled and 231 are empty.

Bilaspur Dam located in Tonk district is the water lifeline for Jaipur and few adjoining districts. It was filled till 35.80 per cent of its capacity till August 11. The present water storage in the dam is 392.29 million cubic metre against its total capacity of 1,095.84 million cubic metre.

During the same period in 2021, the Bisalpur dam had water storage of 375.71 million cubic metre.

Monsoon is still hailing strong across the state and rain continues to lash parts of Rajasthan. The meteorological department recorded the highest of 131 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Friday at Aklera of Jhalawar district.

Rain gauges in many other places of the state also recorded heavy rains. Mandana in Kota recorded 120 mm rainfall, followed by 110 mm in Bhainsrodgarh of Chittorgarh, 100 mm in Bijolia of Bhilwara and 80 mm each in Manohar Thana of Jhalawar and Sangod of Kota.

