Rajasthan Education Minister Dr BD Kalla on Sunday confirmed the date and time of the declaration of the Rajasthan class 12 Result 2022 for the Arts stream
Rajasthan RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: The RBSE 12th result 2022 is all set to be declared by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education today on June 6, 2022. Rajasthan Education Minister Dr BD Kalla on Sunday confirmed the date and time of the declaration of the Rajasthan class 12 Result 2022 for the Arts stream.
While the Rajasthan Board 12th result 2022 on Science and Commerce streams were declared on June 1, interested candidates who have been waiting for the release of their RBSE class 12 Result 2022 Arts should pay heed to the steps to check RBSE 12th Result 2022 that has been shared below.
Candidates can check the Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 on the official websites, namely rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. As per the information shared by the Rajasthan board official, the RBSE Board Administrator LN Mantri will declare RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 at 12:15 pm in the board's conference hall.
All candidates must note that the Rajasthan board class 12 students have been advised to keep their registration and roll numbers ready to check their RBSE 12th class result 2022.
Nearly 6,52,610 students have been registered in the Senior Secondary Arts class examination or Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Arts and 4058 candidates have been registered in Senior Upadhyay this year, according to the data shared by RBSE.
Rajasthan RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: How to check
In another related development, the Rajasthan Board 12th result 2022 on Science and Commerce streams were declared on June 1. This year, Science stream students bagged a pass percentage of 96.53 percent whereas Commerce stream students bagged a pass percentage of 97.53 percent.
