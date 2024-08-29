Rajasthan: Building collapses in Jaipur’s Jawahar Nagar area, rescue operations underway. Video

  • Building collapses in Jaipur's Jawahar Nagar area; rescue operation underway

Livemint
Updated29 Aug 2024, 10:44 PM IST
Building collapses in Jaipur’s Jawahar Nagar area; rescue operation underway.(Greater Kashmir )

An underconstruction building collapses on Thursday in Jaipur's Jawahar Nagar area. There were juice shops under the two-storey building. 

After the accident, the team of Municipal Corporation and local administration reached the spot.

SDRF, police, team of Municipal Corporation and local administration have arrived at the site in Jaipur where an under-construction two-storey building collapsed in Jawahar Nagar. Rescue operations are underway

 

More details awaited.

This comes only days after a labourer was killed and five others were trapped when the roof slab of an under-construction building collapsed in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district.

The incident occurred last week at Choral village in Mhow tehsil, about 40 km from the district headquarters, on Thursday night when the labourers were sleeping under it, the police official said.

The accident came to light in the morning when other labourers turned up for work at the site, inspector Amit Kumar of Simrol police station told PTI.

He said that a body has been retrieved from the rubbles, adding that efforts are on to pull out the remaining five labourers trapped under the debris.

(To be updated)

 

 

First Published:29 Aug 2024, 10:44 PM IST
