Rajasthan bus accident: At least 15 dead in bus-truck collision in Phalodi; two seriously injured

“Fifteen people have lost their lives in a road accident in Phalodi district. Two are injured. The injured persons are undergoing treatment. The affected family have our full support,” Police Commissioner Om Prakash Paswan was quoted as PTI by saying.