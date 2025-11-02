Subscribe

Rajasthan bus accident: At least 15 dead in bus-truck collision in Phalodi; two seriously injured

At least 15 people dead, two seriously injured in collision between bus, truck in Rajasthan's Phalodi: Police.

Published2 Nov 2025, 09:07 PM IST
At least 15 dead in bus-truck collision in Rajasthan
At least 15 dead in bus-truck collision in Rajasthan

At least 15 people died, while two others were seriously injured as a bus collided with a truck in Rajasthan's Phalodi on Sunday, police said.

The injured persons have been rushed to the hospital and are undergoing treatment, they said.

“Fifteen people have lost their lives in a road accident in Phalodi district. Two are injured. The injured persons are undergoing treatment. The affected family have our full support,” Police Commissioner Om Prakash Paswan was quoted as PTI by saying.

