Total of five ministers from the Congress leader Sachin Pilot's camp, MLAs Hemaram Choudhary, Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha and Brijendra Ola, will be part of the cabinet of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after the reshuffle slated on Sunday.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra shared a list of 15 MLAs who will take the oath on Sunday. He said three ministers will be elevated to cabinet rank.

Others in the list are Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Shakuntala Rawat, Govind Ram Meghwal, Mahesh Joshi and Ramlal Jat, Vishvendra Singh, Mamta Bhupesh, Tikaram Juli, Govind Ram Meghwal and Shakuntala Rawat.

Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha and Brijendra Ola will take as ministers of state while others will be inducted as cabinet ministers. Six of the new ministers are seen as belonging to the Gehlot camp.





Earlier in the day, all ministers of Rajasthan submitted their resignations to the Chief Minister on Saturday a day ahead of a reshuffle.

Gehlot later met Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur.

Pratap Khachariyawas, who was among the ministers who tendered their resignation, said that the Pradesh Congress Committee meeting will be held at 2 pm on Sunday.

The oath-taking ceremony of new ministers is slated for 4 pm.

Three ministers had resigned on Friday. Congress president Sonia Gandhi accepted the resignation of three cabinet ministers -- Raghu Sharma, Harish Chaudhary and Govind Singh Dotasra -- after all ministers in the Rajasthan cabinet resigned.

The new cabinet will have four members from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and three from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities, besides three women, including a Muslim face, they added.

