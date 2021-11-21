JAIPUR : Ramesh Meena and Vishvendra Singh had been sacked last year for revolting against the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. This reshuffle will see them find a new place in the cabinet.

Both of them are from eastern Rajasthan and were sacked along with the then deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot in July last year.

They are among 15 ministers who are going to take oath at 4 am at the Raj Bhawan here.

While Meena said the issues, which were raised by him earlier, have been addressed and there is no resentment, Singh has refrained from talking to the media.

“We had met the party high command and had raised certain points which were about increasing representation from eastern Rajasthan and promoting ST leaders. I am happy that the issues have been addressed and we will be working hard to ensure the party's victory in the 2023 assembly elections," Meena told reporters.

He said the directions given by the party high command and the chief minister will be followed.

While Meena was the Food and Civil Supply minister, Vishvendra Singh was Tourism Minister when they were sacked.

Asked about the portfolio he is expected to get, Meena said it is the prerogative of the chief minister and he will work hard and with honesty.

Fifteen ministers to take oath at 4 pm

Fifteen new Rajasthan ministers will take oath at 4 pm on Sunday at the Raj Bhavan, officials said.

The ministers include 11 Cabinet ministers and four ministers of state (MoS).

The new Rajasthan cabinet will see 12 new faces, including five from the Sachin Pilot camp, in the reshuffle on Sunday.

Three ministers of state -- those have been elevated to cabinet rank -- are from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, party sources said.

The new state cabinet will have four SC members and three ministers from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community, the sources said, adding that the cabinet will also feature three women -- a Muslim, one from the SC community and a Gujjar.

Among the new ministers to take oath as cabinet ministers are Hemaram Chaudhary, Mahendrajit Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, Vishvendra Singh, Ramesh Meena, Mamta Bhupesh Bhairwa, Bhajanlal Jatav, Tikaram Juli, Govind Ram Meghwal and Shakuntala Rawat.

Those who will take oath as the new ministers of state are Zahida, Brijendra Singh Ola, Rajendra Durha and Muralilal Meena.

Mahesh Joshi is the government chief whip.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.