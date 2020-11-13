Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot reviews COVID-19 situation in state

Jaipur : There is a possibility of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the coming days due to the festive season and the onset of winter, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday.

He issued directions to ensure availability of oxygen beds, ICU beds and adequate number of ventilators in hospitals throughout the state.

The chief minister was addressing a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

He said saving lives was the highest priority of the state government and so, there should be no shortage of resources in dealing with COVID-19.

Gehlot reviewed the arrangements being made for the treatment of the disease across the state and directed that there would be no shortage of oxygen supply in any hospital.

With the establishment of new oxygen plants, additional arrangements of cylinders should be made keeping in mind the future needs, the chief minister said in a statement.

He appealed to the people to immediately visit a hospital or consult a doctor if they have symptoms like fever, cough and cold.

Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the process of appointment of 2,000 doctors is underway, and by the end of this month, these doctors will start providing services in hospitals.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

