Akriti Anand

Devotees pull chariots of deities during a religious procession ahead of the week-long International Shivaratri Fair, in Mandi, Thursday, March 7, 2024. (PTI)

Over 15 children suffered injuries due to an electric shock during a procession on the occasion of Mahashivratri in Kota, Rajasthan, CNN-News 18 reported. The condition of three children is said to be critical.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI shared a video on X, showing people carrying children, who were injured in the incident, to a hospital.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reached the hospital to take stock of the situation.

Published: 08 Mar 2024, 02:07 PM IST
