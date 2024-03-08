Rajasthan news: Over 15 children suffer burns due to electric shock in Kota amid Mahashivratri celebrations, says report
- Rajasthan: Over 15 children suffer electric shock in Kota amid Mahashivratri celebrations, says report
Over 15 children suffered injuries due to an electric shock during a procession on the occasion of Mahashivratri in Kota, Rajasthan, CNN-News 18 reported. The condition of three children is said to be critical.
Meanwhile, news agency ANI shared a video on X, showing people carrying children, who were injured in the incident, to a hospital.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reached the hospital to take stock of the situation.
