Rajasthan children with derogatory monikers like Sheru, Shaitan, to get 'respectful' name under govt's new scheme

The Rajasthan government has launched an unusual drive for an unusual cause. The drive targets children with unusual or "derogatory" names in the state. It aims to replace derogatory monikers with more meaningful and respectful alternatives to spare these children embarrassment when they grow up.

According to news agency PTI, names like "Sheru", "Shaitan", “Kalu”, “Tinku” and other unusual or derogatory monikers in school registers in Rajasthan will now be a thing of the past, with the state government launching a "Sarthak Naam Abhiyan."

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Names like these will be changed in consultation with parents under the Rajasthan government's new initiative.

What is Sarthak Naam Abhiyan? Under the campaign, the education department reportedly identified around 2,000-3,000 such names across government and private schools and prepared a list of nearly 3,000 meaningful alternatives.

The list includes 1,541 names for girls and 1,409 for boys, along with their meanings, which will be shared with parents.

According to PTI, schools were directed to sensitively identify students with such names and engage with parents through parent-teacher meetings and School Management Committees to encourage opting for positive names.

According to officials, parents of newly admitted students will be given the option to select names from the suggested list at the time of admission, while existing students can apply for name changes as per prescribed rules.

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Senior officials will monitor the implementation of the campaign and review its progress periodically, they added.

Why does the Rajasthan government want to change children's names? The Sarthak Naam Abhiyan seeks to address concerns that students with awkward or inappropriate names often face ridicule and loss of self-esteem, particularly as they grow older.

School Education Minister Madan Dilawar said that names play an important role in shaping a child's identity and personality. He said that in many cases, names are assigned without considering their long-term impact.

"As children grow older, such names sometimes lead to embarrassment and may even affect their self-esteem," Dilawar was quoted by PTI as saying on Tuesday.

"Sometimes parents choose names without being aware of their meanings or for social reasons, but later children may develop a sense of inferiority because of them," the minister said.

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The minister also stressed the need to eliminate caste-based or derogatory terms from official records.

"Words that have historically been used in a derogatory manner should not be recorded. Respectful alternatives must be adopted," he said.

Meanwhile, officials told PTI that the department believes that a person's name reflects his or her social identity and values, and negative or flawed names can adversely impact a child's mental development and confidence.