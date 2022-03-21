This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on last Thursday said that the atmosphere being created in the country in the name of ‘The Kashmir Files’ film will further increase the divide between different religions
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
In view of the upcoming festivals and screening of ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie amid them, the Kota administration in Rajasthan has decided to prohibit any protests and agitations to maintaining the law and order, as per a new order issued on Monday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In view of the upcoming festivals and screening of ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie amid them, the Kota administration in Rajasthan has decided to prohibit any protests and agitations to maintaining the law and order, as per a new order issued on Monday.
"In view of the upcoming religious festivals, the film "The Kashmir Files" currently being screened in cinemas and the youth taking bath in the Chambal river, its canals and their distributaries, section 144 of the penal procedure is being imposed in Kota district. Enforcement of the code is essential," the order read.
"In view of the upcoming religious festivals, the film "The Kashmir Files" currently being screened in cinemas and the youth taking bath in the Chambal river, its canals and their distributaries, section 144 of the penal procedure is being imposed in Kota district. Enforcement of the code is essential," the order read.
“Kota district is highly vulnerable from the communal point of view. Dharnas, demonstrations, meetings and processions due to the film, the death of youth while bathing in the Chambal river during the upcoming festivals may affect the situation of public order.," it added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Kota district is highly vulnerable from the communal point of view. Dharnas, demonstrations, meetings and processions due to the film, the death of youth while bathing in the Chambal river during the upcoming festivals may affect the situation of public order.," it added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on last Thursday said that the atmosphere being created in the country in the name of "The Kashmir Files" film will further increase the divide between different religions, including Hindus and Muslims.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on last Thursday said that the atmosphere being created in the country in the name of "The Kashmir Files" film will further increase the divide between different religions, including Hindus and Muslims.
The recently-released movie is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s.
The recently-released movie is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s.
"The debate on this film in the media and on social media spoils the atmosphere of brotherhood and harmony. This should be avoided by the media," Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The debate on this film in the media and on social media spoils the atmosphere of brotherhood and harmony. This should be avoided by the media," Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He said what the situation was at that time, the discussion on it at present cannot be called proper. There is no need for any debate over "The Kashmir Files" movie, the CM said.
He said what the situation was at that time, the discussion on it at present cannot be called proper. There is no need for any debate over "The Kashmir Files" movie, the CM said.
said that the atmosphere being created in the country in the name of "The Kashmir Files" film will further increase the divide between different religions, including Hindus and Muslims.