Rajasthan: Clash erupts between royal factions over entry to Udaipur Palace

Tensions flared between factions of the royal Mewar family outside Udaipur's City Palace. Newly crowned Maharana Vishvaraj Singh Mewar and supporters clashed with family members after being denied entry, leading to stone pelting and significant unrest, prompting district administration intervention.

Livemint
Published26 Nov 2024, 06:45 AM IST
District Collector Poswal further mentioned that the district administration has taken the disputed Dhuni Mata Temple site into receivership. (Photo: ANI)
On Monday night, tensions erupted between two factions of the royal Mewar family, resulting in a clash outside the City Palace in Udaipur. The dispute involved Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, the newly crowned Maharana of Mewar and BJP MLA from Rajsamand, and his cousin, Dr. Lakshay Raj Singh Mewar, along with their uncle, Arvind Singh Mewar, as reported by PTI.

The conflict began when Vishvaraj Singh and his supporters, who had camped outside the City Palace, were denied entry. Vishvaraj Singh, the 77th Maharana of Mewar, sought access to the palace but was reportedly refused by family members. In response, his supporters resorted to stone pelting and attempted to force their way into the palace.

This triggered retaliation from those inside the palace, which further escalated the situation into a full-scale confrontation. The clash drew significant attention as it involved not only royal family members but also political figures, adding a layer of complexity to the already tense family dynamics, PTI further reported.

District Collector Arvind Kumar Poswal said, “The law and order situation is well under control. Talks were going on with palace representatives as well as the society representatives. We have agreed on certain issues, while talks are still going on for certain others.”

District Collector Poswal further mentioned that the district administration has taken the disputed Dhuni Mata Temple site into receivership.

"The district administration has moved to take the disputed site of Dhuni Mata Temple into receivership. If either of the two groups wants to register a case, it will be registered," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:26 Nov 2024, 06:45 AM IST
