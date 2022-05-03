Rajasthan: Clashes break out in Jodhpur on Eid; internet services suspended

In Rajasthan's Jodhpur city, clashes broke out on Monday night between two communities after some miscreants replaced one community's religious flag at Balmukand Bissa at the Jalori Gate intersection circle with that of another. People from the other community objected to this move resulting in stone pelting and clashes. The crowd also uprooted loudspeakers installed in the area for the Eid prayers. Following the stone-pelting incident, police arrived and intervened to disperse the gathering.

