Rajasthan: Clashes break out in Jodhpur on Eid; internet services suspended

The Jodhpur district administration temporarily suspended the internet services in the district from 1 AM, Tuesday
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called the clashes between the two groups ‘unfortunate’ and instructed the district administration to maintain law and order situation at all costs
In Rajasthan's Jodhpur city, clashes broke out on Monday night between two communities after some miscreants replaced one community's religious flag at Balmukand Bissa at the Jalori Gate intersection circle with that of another. People from the other community objected to this move resulting in stone pelting and clashes. The crowd also uprooted loudspeakers installed in the area for the Eid prayers. Following the stone-pelting incident, police arrived and intervened to disperse the gathering.
"Four policemen were injured in the stone-pelting. A heavy police force was deployed in the area to control the situation," according to news agencies.
The Jodhpur district administration temporarily suspended the internet services in the district from 1 AM, Tuesday.
As a result, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called the clashes between the two groups "unfortunate" and instructed the district administration to maintain law and order situation at all costs.
"It is an unfortunate incident that a tense atmosphere has prevailed due to the clashes between the two groups at Jalori gate in Jodhpur. The administration has been instructed to maintain peace and order at all costs," CM Gehlot tweeted.
Gehlot added, "While respecting the tradition of love and brotherhood of Jodhpur, Marwar, I make a touching appeal to all the parties to maintain peace and cooperate in restoring law and order".
