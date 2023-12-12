Rajasthan CM announcement: Raje or Rathore? Suspense to end today after BJP MLAs meet. 8 things we know so far
Rajasthan CM announcement: In response to inquiries about the potential selection of a Dalit leader as the Chief Minister, BJP leader Arun Singh stated that everything would be revealed on Tuesday.
The suspense over who will be the new chief minister of Rajasthan is likely to end Tuesday evening as the recently elected BJP MLAs are scheduled to meet today. This marks the conclusion of a period of uncertainty following the party's victory in the assembly elections.