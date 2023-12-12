comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Dec 12 2023 10:25:40
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.4 0.27%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,379.15 0.32%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 611.8 -0.42%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 231.35 0.17%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,483.15 -0.37%
Business News/ News / India/  Rajasthan CM announcement: Raje or Rathore? Suspense to end today after BJP MLAs meet. 8 things we know so far
Back Back

Rajasthan CM announcement: Raje or Rathore? Suspense to end today after BJP MLAs meet. 8 things we know so far

 Livemint

Rajasthan CM announcement: In response to inquiries about the potential selection of a Dalit leader as the Chief Minister, BJP leader Arun Singh stated that everything would be revealed on Tuesday.

In Rajasthan, the names doing the rounds include those of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, who met party president J P Nadda on Thursday (HT Photo)Premium
In Rajasthan, the names doing the rounds include those of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, who met party president J P Nadda on Thursday (HT Photo)

The suspense over who will be the new chief minister of Rajasthan is likely to end Tuesday evening as the recently elected BJP MLAs are scheduled to meet today. This marks the conclusion of a period of uncertainty following the party's victory in the assembly elections.

Rajasthan CM announcement: What we know so far

1) BJP state general secretary and MLA Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said the meeting of the BJP Legislature Party has been called at 4 pm on Tuesday at the BJP state office and registration of all newly elected MLAs of the BJP will start at 1.30 pm. 

2) The party has designated Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as an observer, and he will be joined by the two co-observers, National Vice President Saroj Pandey and National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, during the meeting. 

3) Ex-chief minister Vasundhara Raje and Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Ashwini Vaishnaw are reportedly contenders for the Chief Minister's position in Rajasthan, one of the three states clinched by the BJP in the recent elections.

4) On Monday, MLAs were briefed about the upcoming legislature party meeting, during which the central leadership of the BJP will disclose its selection for the post, nine days after the announcement of results from the November 25 elections.

5) Several MLAs have called on former Raje in recent days in what was seen as a show of support, amid speculation over what the party will decide. She also met party leaders in Delhi.

6) However, the party leaders including Rajendra Rathore, who lost the elections, said there is no tradition of a show of strength in the BJP.

7) He said on Monday that MLAs go to meet senior leaders to exchange wishes and it should not be seen in that sense only and asserted that all BJP leaders in the state are united.

8) The BJP secured victory in 115 out of the 199 contested seats, with polling delayed in one constituency due to the demise of a candidate.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 12 Dec 2023, 10:27 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App