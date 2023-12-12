The suspense over who will be the new chief minister of Rajasthan is likely to end Tuesday evening as the recently elected BJP MLAs are scheduled to meet today. This marks the conclusion of a period of uncertainty following the party's victory in the assembly elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajasthan CM announcement: What we know so far 1) BJP state general secretary and MLA Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said the meeting of the BJP Legislature Party has been called at 4 pm on Tuesday at the BJP state office and registration of all newly elected MLAs of the BJP will start at 1.30 pm.

2) The party has designated Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as an observer, and he will be joined by the two co-observers, National Vice President Saroj Pandey and National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, during the meeting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) Ex-chief minister Vasundhara Raje and Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Ashwini Vaishnaw are reportedly contenders for the Chief Minister's position in Rajasthan, one of the three states clinched by the BJP in the recent elections.

4) On Monday, MLAs were briefed about the upcoming legislature party meeting, during which the central leadership of the BJP will disclose its selection for the post, nine days after the announcement of results from the November 25 elections.

5) Several MLAs have called on former Raje in recent days in what was seen as a show of support, amid speculation over what the party will decide. She also met party leaders in Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6) However, the party leaders including Rajendra Rathore, who lost the elections, said there is no tradition of a show of strength in the BJP.

7) He said on Monday that MLAs go to meet senior leaders to exchange wishes and it should not be seen in that sense only and asserted that all BJP leaders in the state are united.

8) The BJP secured victory in 115 out of the 199 contested seats, with polling delayed in one constituency due to the demise of a candidate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.