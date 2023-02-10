The Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha was thrown into a frenzy on Friday when Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot mistakenly read excerpts from the previous budget instead of the Budget 2023-24. The opposition BJP immediately accused the government of leaking the budget and demanded that the presentation be postponed.

Gehlot accidentally read the old budget speech for seven minutes before being interrupted. He was later stopped by the chief whip.

Soon, the opposition created an uproar and sat in the well of the House over CM's error, leading to adjournment for 30 minutes.

Due to the opposition's outrage, the house was adjourned twice, once for half an hour and then for 15 minutes. During the first adjournment, the proceedings from 11 am to 11.42 am were expunged by the Speaker CP Joshi, who stated that the mistake was a human error.

When the house reassembled after the second adjournment, the chief minister said, "I am feeling sorry. An extra page was added by mistake. It was human error."

Defending the error, the CM also pointed out that incorrect figures were presented when Vasundhara Raje was chief minister and that were also rectified.

However, the former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje, who was present in the assembly, called the mistake sheer carelessness on the part of the current Chief Minister.

"Koi bhi CM is tarah se kaagaz nahin laate. Aisa hoga toh Rajasthan kya hoga (No chief minister comes with papers like this. What will happen to the state if the chief minister does something like this)," she said.

Gehlot apologized for the error and acknowledged that human errors do occur, but they are rectified.

Despite the apologies, the opposition continued to protest and demanded that the budget be postponed for the dignity of the assembly. The leader of opposition, Gulab Chand Kataria, stated that the budget remains locked and in the possession of the finance minister.

As the protest persisted, the speaker was forced to adjourn the house for the second time for 15 minutes at 12.13 pm.

Despite the requests from the Chief Minister for the opposition members to return to their benches, the uproar continued.

This year's budget in Rajasthan is significant as it is the last budget before the assembly polls in the state, and the outcome of this chaos will be closely watched by the public.

(With inputs from PTI)