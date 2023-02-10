Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot goofs up budget speech, throws house in frenzy
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday read excerpts of the previous budget instead of Budget 2023-24
The Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha was thrown into a frenzy on Friday when Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot mistakenly read excerpts from the previous budget instead of the Budget 2023-24. The opposition BJP immediately accused the government of leaking the budget and demanded that the presentation be postponed.
