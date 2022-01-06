OPEN APP
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests Covid positive, has mild symptoms
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced that he has tested positive for the Coronavirus. 

He also said that he had mild symptoms. This is the second time the Congress leader has tested positive for the virus. 

Statement comes a day after his son and Congress leader Vaibhav Gehlot tested positive for Covid-19

In 2021, the CM had isolated himself after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This happened hours after his wife Sunita Gehlot had tested positive for coronavirus but was asymptomatic. 

He asked everyone who has come in contact with him to get tested immediately. 

Rajasthan CM's son Vaibhav Gehlot tests Covid positive

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son and Congress leader, Vaibhav Gehlot, on Wednesday tested positive for the highly contagious Coronavirus. 

The Congress leader informed that he is asymptomatic and is under home isolation. 

He also said that he is following all Covid protocols defined by the government. 

"I got myself tested for Covid19 and my report is positive. I am asymptomatic and as per doctor's advice, taking rest at home adopting all Covid protocols. My appeal to the public at large not to be worried and follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour," Gehlot said in a tweet on Wednesday.

