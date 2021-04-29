Gehlot had been isolating himself since Wednesday after his wife Sunita Gehlot tested positive for Covid-19.
Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said, "My wife Sunita Gehlot has tested positive for Covid-19 and is asymptomatic. As per protocol, her treatment under home isolation has started."
"I will be going under isolation as a precautionary measure and hold Covid-19 review meetings with doctors and officials daily at 8.30 pm," he added.
The chief minister had been actively taking part in offline meetings with officials to discuss the overall Covid-19 situation in Rajasthan.
Earlier, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra had also tested positive.
"After showing the initial symptoms, my Covid test report is positive today. On the advice of doctors, I have isolated myself at the Sikar residence. I request all the people who have come in contact with me for the last few days to get the test done," Dotasra tweeted.