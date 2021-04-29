Subscribe
Home >News >India >Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for Covid-19

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for Covid-19

File photo: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
1 min read . 10:04 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Gehlot had been isolating himself since Wednesday after his wife Sunita Gehlot tested positive
  • Rajasthan recorded 120 Covid-19 deaths and a record 16,613 positive cases in a single day on Wednesday

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot informed on Thursday that he has tested positive for Covid-19, a day after his wife was found infected with the virus.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am asymptomatic and feel fine. I will continue working in isolation following the Covid protocol," Gehlot wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

Gehlot had been isolating himself since Wednesday after his wife Sunita Gehlot tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said, "My wife Sunita Gehlot has tested positive for Covid-19 and is asymptomatic. As per protocol, her treatment under home isolation has started."

"I will be going under isolation as a precautionary measure and hold Covid-19 review meetings with doctors and officials daily at 8.30 pm," he added.

The chief minister had been actively taking part in offline meetings with officials to discuss the overall Covid-19 situation in Rajasthan.

Earlier, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra had also tested positive.

"After showing the initial symptoms, my Covid test report is positive today. On the advice of doctors, I have isolated myself at the Sikar residence. I request all the people who have come in contact with me for the last few days to get the test done," Dotasra tweeted.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan recorded 120 Covid-19 deaths and a record 16,613 positive cases in a single day on Wednesday, taking the overall figures to 3,926 fatalities and 5,63,577 infections.

The number of active cases also rose to 1,63,372, the report showed.

Deaths were reported from Jodhpur (33), Jaipur (32), Udaipur (11), Bikaner (7), Alwar (5), Kota (4), Sikar, Bharatpur and Ajmer (3 each), Dungapur, Bhilwara and Sawai Modhopur (2 each), besides other districts.

A total of 3,96,279 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the state so far.

