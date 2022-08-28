Rajasthan CM asks Centre to declare Lumpy Skin Disease as ‘national calamity’2 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 08:07 PM IST
- The Rajasthan government has started vaccinating cattle against the contagious disease in four districts
Listen to this article
JAIPUR : Even as reported cases of lumpy skin disease surges, the Rajasthan Chief Minister wrote to the Centre seeking that the infectious disease be designated as a ‘national calamity’. Lumpy Skin disease has now affected cattle in large numbers in several states of India including Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.