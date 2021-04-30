Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asked the state officials to not dilute the restrictions imposed under the lockdown, rather make them more stringent to curb to spread of coronavirus.

Chairing a meeting view video conference on Thursday, Gehlot stressed the need for stricter guidelines in view of the rapidly spreading infections in the state.

The restrictions under the lockdown called 'Public Discipline Fortnight' had come into force on 19 April and are effective till 3 May. Now, the CM has asked the officials that the restrictions should remain in force even after 3 May.

He said the guidelines should be prepared while considering the concerns of the livelihood of the needy but control unnecessary public movement.

Gehlot said that the health minister, chief secretary, principal secretary home and DGP should formulate new rules keeping in mind the present circumstances.

He also asked the officials to expedite the process of importing oxygen concentrators and other resources from other countries.

Health minister Raghu Sharma, chief secretary Niranjan Arya, DGP ML Lather and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

Call to home minister

The Rajasthan CM informed in the meeting that he has spoken to the Union home minister, national security advisor, cabinet secretary and principal secretary to PM about the supply of oxygen and Remdesivir injections so that the crisis in the state could be controlled.

He had earlier dialled the officials to report the shortage of oxygen and medicines for Covid-19 patients in the state.

The chief minister said the number of active cases has gone up to 1.70 lakh and reasoned that oxygen and medicines should be allocated to the state in the proportion to the active case count as soon as possible so that the public can get relief.

Rajasthan recorded 158 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest so far in a single day, in the last 24 hours, raising the fatality count to 4,084 on Thursday, while 17,269 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 5,80,846, according to an official report.

