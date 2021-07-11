Noting that third COVID wave might strike if citizens become careless, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday urged them to take all precautions and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

As several covid related curbs have been relaxed in the state on Sunday, the chief minister said many relaxations have been given as the cases have reduced. However, he noted Corona is not gone yet.

The state government on Sunday withdrew curfew and reopened multiplexes and outdoor activities with certain restrictions in view of the constant decrease in the Covid positive cases.

"If we are negligent, then like other countries, there may be a third wave. There should be no need of taking strict steps like lockdown again. This will be possible only with the cooperation of everybody," he tweeted.

"But remember, although corona has reduced but it is not gone yet, so do not be careless at all. Follow the corona protocol, wear a mask and maintain social distancing," he said.

यदि हमने लापरवाही की तो यहां भी दूसरे मुल्कों की तरह तीसरी लहर आ सकती है। पुनः लॉकडाउन इत्यादि कड़े कदम उठाने की नौबत ना आए यह आप सभी के सहयोग से ही संभव हो सकेगा। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 11, 2021

COVID-19 update in Rajasthan

Rajasthan reported two COVID-19 deaths and 56 new cases on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities and infections to 8,945 and 9,53,074 respectively.

The maximum number of new cases were reported from Jaipur at 14, an official report said, adding one each were reported from Bundi and Udaipur.

A total of 9,43,379 COVID-19 patients have recovered and the number of active cases at present is 750

(With inputs from agencies)

