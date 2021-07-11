The state government on Sunday withdrew curfew and reopened multiplexes and outdoor activities with certain restrictions in view of the constant decrease in the Covid positive cases.
"If we are negligent, then like other countries, there may be a third wave. There should be no need of taking strict steps like lockdown again. This will be possible only with the cooperation of everybody," he tweeted.
"But remember, although corona has reduced but it is not gone yet, so do not be careless at all. Follow the corona protocol, wear a mask and maintain social distancing," he said.
यदि हमने लापरवाही की तो यहां भी दूसरे मुल्कों की तरह तीसरी लहर आ सकती है। पुनः लॉकडाउन इत्यादि कड़े कदम उठाने की नौबत ना आए यह आप सभी के सहयोग से ही संभव हो सकेगा।