Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma, deputy CMs Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa to take oath on 15 December
The swearing-in ceremony for Rajasthan is to be held on 15th December at Ramniwas Bagh in Jaipur. Governor Kalraj Mishra will administer the oath of office to Bhajanlal Sharma as Chief Minister and Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa as cabinet members.
