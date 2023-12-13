The swearing-in ceremony for Rajasthan is to be held on 15th December at Ramniwas Bagh in Jaipur. Governor Kalraj Mishra will administer the oath of office to Bhajanlal Sharma as Chief Minister and Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa as cabinet members.

