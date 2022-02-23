Rajasthan Budget 2022-2023: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday presented his fourth Budget for the year 2022-23, with the main focus on employment and healthcare. Further, presenting the Budget in the Rajasthan Assembly, Gehlot announced the implementation of the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announced in Assembly during Budget speech, “all Rajasthan government employees appointed on or after 1st January 2004 will be entitled to pension scheme like earlier (older version of the scheme) from next year onward."

From next year, 100 days of employment will be available in urban areas on the lines of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for which a ₹800 crore budget has been proposed. Under the state government's ambitious Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme launched last year, Gehlot announced an increase in health cover from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh per family in a year. He also announced that IPD and OPD services will be free-of-cost in state-run hospitals.

"Like always, we have taken care of every section of the society in the Budget. Management of the corona crisis in the state has been appreciated across the world.

"It is my privilege that I am presenting the first separate agriculture budget. It will set a new horizon in the agriculture sector in the state," Gehlot said. Gehlot announced an allocation of ₹5,000 crore for CM Krishak Saathi Yojna, which was ₹2,000 crore in the last Budget. The Budget for the year 2022-23, proposed ₹2,700 crore for the Rajasthan Micro Irrigation Mission, under which 5 lakh farmers will be benefitted.

He also announced to make 125 days of employment in MGNREGA instead of 100 days. The state government will bear the expenditure of ₹700 crore. For electricity consumers, 50 units free electricity for those using 100 units, ₹3/per unit grant for all domestic consumers up to 150 units and ₹2/unit grant for consumers of 150 to 300 units and above as per the slab. The state government will spend ₹4,500 crore. Gehlot also announced ₹500 crore for SC-ST Development Fund and allocated ₹100 crore for EWS families.

