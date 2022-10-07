OPEN APP
Rajasthan CM inaugurates 250 cr 'Bharat Jodo Setu' elevated road in Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has inaugurated a 2.8-km-long elevated road in Jaipur city. Earlier known as Sodala elevated road, it was renamed 'Bharat Jodo Setu' by the chief minister, news agency PTI quoted officials.

The rechristening comes amid the Congress' ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

 

The road has been built at a cost of 250 crore and will facilitate hassle-free traffic movement on the stretch between the LIC building near Ambedkar circle and Ajmer road.

