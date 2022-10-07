Rajasthan CM inaugurates ₹250 cr 'Bharat Jodo Setu' elevated road in Jaipur1 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2022, 07:15 AM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has inaugurated a 2.8-km-long elevated road in Jaipur city. Earlier known as Sodala elevated road, it was renamed 'Bharat Jodo Setu' by the chief minister, news agency PTI quoted officials.