Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has inaugurated a 2.8-km-long elevated road in Jaipur city. Earlier known as Sodala elevated road, it was renamed 'Bharat Jodo Setu' by the chief minister, news agency PTI quoted officials.

The rechristening comes amid the Congress' ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

472 करोड़ के विकास कार्यों का लोकार्पण व शिलान्यास कर प्रदेशवासियों को सौगात दी। 250 करोड की लागत से निर्मित एल.आई.सी. भवन से सोडाला तक एलीवेटेड रोड़ का लोकार्पण किया, जिससे जयपुरवासियों को आवागमन में बड़ी राहत मिलेगी। एलीवेटेड रोड़ का नाम ‘भारत जोड़ो सेतु’ रखने की घोषणा की।

1/2 pic.twitter.com/xIG7sxeF9N — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 6, 2022

The road has been built at a cost of ₹250 crore and will facilitate hassle-free traffic movement on the stretch between the LIC building near Ambedkar circle and Ajmer road.