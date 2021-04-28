OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Rajasthan CM isolates himself after wife tests positive for Covid-19

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot today declared that he has gone under self-isolation after her wife tests positive for Covid-19 infection.

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said, "My wife Mrs. Sunita Gehlot has been tested Covid positive (Asymptomatic). According to protocol, her treatment in home isolation has started. Now, as precautionary isolation, I will hold a Covid review meeting with doctors and officials at 8.30 pm daily."

Earlier, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra also tested positive.

"After showing the initial symptoms, my COVID test report is positive today. On the advice of doctors, I have isolated myself at the Sikar residence. I request all the people who have come in contact with me for the last few days to get the test done," Dotasra tweeted.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has wished him speed recovery. Dotasra has tested positive for the second time.

Rajasthan recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 death toll with 121 more people succumbing to the viral disease on Tuesday as well as 16,089 fresh cases.

With the fresh cases, the state's cumulative tally has climbed to 5,46,964 and the death toll stands at 3,806, according to an official report.

The number of active cases also increased to 1,55,182, it said.

Among the districts which reported deaths were Jodhpur (22), Jaipur (21), Udaipur (14), Bikaner (8), Kota and Sikar (6 each), Pali and Alwar (5 each), Ajmer, Barmer and Sirohi (4 each).

A total of 3,87,976 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state so far.

