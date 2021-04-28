Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Rajasthan CM isolates himself after wife tests positive for Covid-19

Rajasthan CM isolates himself after wife tests positive for Covid-19

Premium
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
2 min read . 08:15 PM IST Staff Writer

'Now, as precautionary isolation, I will hold a Covid review meeting with doctors and officials at 8.30 pm daily,' says Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot today declared that he has gone under self-isolation after her wife tests positive for Covid-19 infection.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot today declared that he has gone under self-isolation after her wife tests positive for Covid-19 infection.

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said, "My wife Mrs. Sunita Gehlot has been tested Covid positive (Asymptomatic). According to protocol, her treatment in home isolation has started. Now, as precautionary isolation, I will hold a Covid review meeting with doctors and officials at 8.30 pm daily."

TRENDING STORIES See All

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said, "My wife Mrs. Sunita Gehlot has been tested Covid positive (Asymptomatic). According to protocol, her treatment in home isolation has started. Now, as precautionary isolation, I will hold a Covid review meeting with doctors and officials at 8.30 pm daily."

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Earlier, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra also tested positive.

"After showing the initial symptoms, my COVID test report is positive today. On the advice of doctors, I have isolated myself at the Sikar residence. I request all the people who have come in contact with me for the last few days to get the test done," Dotasra tweeted.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has wished him speed recovery. Dotasra has tested positive for the second time.

Rajasthan recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 death toll with 121 more people succumbing to the viral disease on Tuesday as well as 16,089 fresh cases.

With the fresh cases, the state's cumulative tally has climbed to 5,46,964 and the death toll stands at 3,806, according to an official report.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Tamil Nadu records highest single-day surge in Covid-19 cases, crosses 16,000-mark

1 min read . 08:13 PM IST
Premium

Canada PM says AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, despite blood clot death

1 min read . 08:02 PM IST
Premium

German spy agency to monitor Covid sceptics

2 min read . 07:55 PM IST
Premium

Serum CEO Adar Poonawalla to get Y category security cover

1 min read . 08:06 PM IST

The number of active cases also increased to 1,55,182, it said.

Among the fresh cases include Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra.

"After showing the initial symptoms, my COVID test report is positive today. On the advice of doctors, I have isolated myself at the Sikar residence. I request all the people who have come in contact with me for the last few days to get the test done," Dotasra tweeted.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has wished him speed recovery. Dotasra has tested positive for the second time.

Among the districts which reported deaths were Jodhpur (22), Jaipur (21), Udaipur (14), Bikaner (8), Kota and Sikar (6 each), Pali and Alwar (5 each), Ajmer, Barmer and Sirohi (4 each).

A total of 3,87,976 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state so far.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.