Rajasthan CM proposes Work From Home Scheme for women. Full details here

JAIPUR : In a welcome change, the Rajasthan Government on Wednesday proposed the 'Work for Home – Job Work Scheme' for women in the state. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made the announcement.

On Wednesday the CM also presented the state's budget for the financial year 2022-23. The chief minister also mentioned that he has allocated a budget of ₹100 crore for this scheme.

The ‘Work from Home-Job Work Scheme’ is for such women who can contribute to family income while working from home. Under the scheme, 20,000 women will be benefitted in the next year.

Gehlot also announced Rajiv Gandhi Knowledge Service and Innovation Hubs in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota with an allocation of ₹200 crore each. A separate space for women will be marked in hub as 'W-Hub'.

The chief minister announced to extend a scheme, under which pregnant women are given ₹6,000 on the birth of the second child, to all districts of the state. The scheme was initially launched for Pratapgarh, Banswara, Udaipur, Dungarpur and Baran districts last year.

The CM also announced that tourism and hospitality sector will be accorded the status of industry in Rajasthan. With this announcement, government tariffs and levies will now be payable by the sector as per the industrial norms and this puts an extra financial burden of ₹700 crore on the exchequer.

Menawhile, presenting a populist budget, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced a pension scheme for state government employees, a job guarantee scheme for urban areas, free electricity of up to 50 units for domestic users and free treatment in government hospitals, among other proposals.

No new tax was imposed and relief worth ₹1,500 crore was provided to all sectors in the budget presented by Gehlot in the Assembly.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.