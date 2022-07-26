Rajasthan CM urges caution as Covid-19 positivity rate crosses 7% in the state

Rajasthan CM urges caution as Covid-19 positivity rate crosses 7% in the state2 min read . 03:02 PM IST
Infectious diseases increase in monsoon. The increasing cases of coronavirus across the country are also a result of this, Gehlot said
JAIPUR :Rajasthan has been witnessing a sudden rise in coronavirus cases in the past few days. The state's Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday urged the residents of the state to maintain caution and get the precaution dose.
The CM urged people to get both the vaccines against coronavirus as well as the precaution dose.
The Rajasthan Chief Minister took to microblogging site Twitter to say, "Infectious diseases increase in monsoon. The increasing cases of coronavirus across the country are also a result of this. After about 6 months, the daily infection rate (positivity rate) of corona has crossed 7 per cent. In such a situation, all of us should be careful again."
At present, 1,632 patients affected with the virus are undergoing treatment in Rajasthan. On Monday, 187 fresh cases were reported in the state.
Bhilwara district in Rajasthan witnessed extremely heavy rains in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, officials said.
Heavy to very heavy rains lashed several parts of Chittorgarh, Jaipur, Ajmer, Sawai Madhopur, Rajsamand, Dungarpur, Banswara, Kota, Sirohi, Jodhpur, Pali, Nagaur and Jalore districts.
Bhilwara recorded 21 cm rains, followed by Chittorgarh (18 cm), they said.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said due to the sudden rainfall, many areas in Jodhpur are facing waterlogging and he is in constant touch with the district collector.
"Directions have been issued to district administration to remain alert and prepared to handle any situation," Gehlot said in a tweet.
A meteorological department official said at present, there is a circulation system over eastern Rajasthan, which will have its effect in the districts of Ajmer, Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions for the next 48 hours.
"There is a strong possibility of heavy rain at some places in the districts of these divisions on Tuesday as well," Met centre director Radheyshyam Sharma said.
He said from July 28-29, there is a possibility of a gradual decrease in monsoon activities in some parts of the state.
In Chittorgarh, Bhainsrodgarh and Gangrar recorded 13 cm rainfall each, followed by Begun (12 cm) and Bhopalsagar (11 cm).
