Rajasthan Congress leader Manvendra Singh's wife dies in car accident; he is critically injured
Manvendra Singh's wife Chitra Singh died in the car accident while the Congress leader and his son Solanki Singh are critically injured
Rajasthan Congress leader Manvendra Singh Jasol met with a tragic road accident near Alwar on Tuesday and his wife, Chitra Singh is reportedly dead in the mishap. The senior Congress leader and his son Solanki Singh were also in the car during the accident and the father-son duo were admitted to a hospital with critical injuries.
“Information has been received about former MP Manvendra ji and his family getting injured in a road accident. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident including Manvendra Singh ji and his son. I am shocked by the news of the death of Shri Manvendra Singh Jasol ji's wife Smt. Chitra Singh ji in a road accident and express my deep condolence. May God grant peace to the departed soul and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss," senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot said.
“I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the injury of former Barmer-Jaisalmer MP Shri Manvendra Singh ji and his son and the demise of his wife in a road accident that took place in Naugaon (Haryana) on the Delhi-Mumbai Highway. It is a prayer to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed soul at his feet and to grant speedy recovery to Shri Manvendra Singh ji and his son," Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said.
