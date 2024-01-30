Rajasthan Congress leader Manvendra Singh Jasol met with a tragic road accident near Alwar on Tuesday and his wife, Chitra Singh is reportedly dead in the mishap. The senior Congress leader and his son Solanki Singh were also in the car during the accident and the father-son duo were admitted to a hospital with critical injuries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The accident happened on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Khushpuri village. The police informed that the Congress leader was traveling to Jaipur from Delhi with his family when the road accident happened and the injured were ‘out of danger’.

Manvendra Singh Jasol is the son of the former BJP stalwart Jaswant Singh Jasol, who served as the Union finance minister for the last two years in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government. Manvendra served as the MP from Barmer between 2004 and 2009 from the BJP ticket but left the saffron party ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly elections in 2018. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Political leaders express grief The political leaders expressed their condolences of the demise of Manvendra Singh Jasol wife and prayed for the speedy recovery of the Congress leader.

“The news of the demise of Mrs. Chitra Singh, wife of Mr. Manvendra Singh Jasol in a road accident is sad. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and courage to the family. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of Shri Manvendra Singh Jasol and other family members injured in the road accident," former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot said.

“Information has been received about former MP Manvendra ji and his family getting injured in a road accident. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident including Manvendra Singh ji and his son. I am shocked by the news of the death of Shri Manvendra Singh Jasol ji's wife Smt. Chitra Singh ji in a road accident and express my deep condolence. May God grant peace to the departed soul and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss," senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

“I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the injury of former Barmer-Jaisalmer MP Shri Manvendra Singh ji and his son and the demise of his wife in a road accident that took place in Naugaon (Haryana) on the Delhi-Mumbai Highway. It is a prayer to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed soul at his feet and to grant speedy recovery to Shri Manvendra Singh ji and his son," Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!