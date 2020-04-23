Today, forty-seven more people were confirmed positive for Covid-19 infection in Rajasthan, With this, the total number of cases in the state has gone up to 1,935, according to the data issued by the state health department.

The fresh cases include 20 from Jodhpur, 12 from Jaipur, 10 from Nagaur, two each from Kota and Hanumangarh and one from Ajmer. The state has reported 27 deaths due to Covid-19 so far.

As per the data of Union Health Ministry, Jaipur has the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 537 confirmed infections, followed by Jodhpur with 228 cases, Bharatpur (102), Kota (99) and Tonk with 95 cases.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said unless the central government comes forward to financially help states, the fight against Covid-19 will get weakened.

Meanwhile, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 21,393 (including 16454 active cases, 4257 cured/discharged/migrated and 681 deaths), according to the latest data from Ministry of Health.

Rajasthan becomes fourth most affected state in India in terms of coronavirus cases. Within the country, Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 5,652 cases and 269 deaths. The other states that have seen the most number of cases include Gujarat (2,407), Delhi (2,248), Tamil Nadu (1,629), Madhya Pradesh (1592), Uttar Pradesh (1,449) and Telangana (945).

