Rajasthan couple ties knot in PPE kits after bride tests positive for Covid-19. 07 Dec 2020
Bara: A couple tied the knot at Kelwara COVID Centre in Bara, Shahbad on Sunday, wearing personal protection equipment (PPE) kits as bride's COVID-19 report came positive on the wedding day.
The marriage ceremony was conducted following the government's COVID protocols.
In a video, the couple can be seen sitting at the havan kund while following all rituals of the wedding as was being told to them by the priest who also spotted in a PPE suit.
The groom was seen wearing the traditional turban over the PPE suit along with the gloves while the bride was also wearing a face shield and gloves while performing the rituals.
In a unique twist during the wedding season, the video of the couple is doing rounds on social media platforms.
