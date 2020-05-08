26 more coronavirus cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the tally of Covid-19 in the state to 3,453, the state Health Department said today.

Among the 26 new cases, Kota has reported the highest number of cases at 8, followed by Jaipur at 7, the state Health Department said in a bulletin.

While Pali reported 5 coronavirus cases, Ajmer, Jhalawar and Udaipur have reported 2 cases each, Alwar has 1 case. At present, there are 1,450 active coronavirus cases in the state and 2,227 samples are under process.

While 1,903 patients have recovered from the disease, 1,523 have been discharged from various hospitals in the state.

The Rajasthan government sealed interstate borders on Wednesday night to stop the entry of unauthorised people to check the spread or coronavirus disease Covid-19 in the state. CM Ashok Gehlot said that interstate movement will only be allowed as per guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are the worst hit states in the country with the first two having cases above 16,000 and 5,000 respectively.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India stood at 56,342, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry. The death toll in India climbed to 1,886

