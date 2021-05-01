Rajasthan reported 17,652 new Covid-19 cases, 160 deaths and 11,676 recoveries in 24 hours. The state's overall caseload has climbed to 6,15,653 while deaths have surged to 4,399.

Jaipur reported the highest positive coronavirus cases in 24 hours, followed by Jodhpur (1,818), Udaipur (1,192) and Alwar (1,060). Bundi district registered the lowest positive cases at 99.

Jaipur also reported the highest single-day deaths (54) on Saturday, followed by Jodhpur (35), and Udaipur (10). Sikar reported nine deaths due to Covid-19, Kota (8), Ajmer and Alwar (5 each), Bhilwara, Bikaner, Dungarpur (3 each), Sirohi, Pali, Dausa, Dholpur, Jalore and Jhalawar (2 each).

Banswara, Baran, Barmer, Bharatpur, Chittorgarh, Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pratapgharh, Rajsamand, Sawaimadhopur and Tonk reported one death each due to coronavirus in 24 hours.

A total of 4,28,953 patients in the state have recovered so far from the infection and the number of active cases stands at 1,82,301.

