To tackle the spread of coronavirus, the Rajasthan government on Sunday announced to extend the COVID-triggered lockdown in the state till June 8, news agency PTI reported.

As per a government release, the state may allow some relaxations in commercial activities from June 1 in districts where the COVID-19 situation will improve significantly.

The home department on Sunday issued an order extending the lockdown from 5 am on May 24 to 5 am on June 8. In a meeting on Saturday, the council of ministers and experts had suggested extending the lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The state government also increased the fine for not wearing a face mask at public places or workplace from ₹500 to ₹1,000. Wedding ceremonies will not be allowed in the state till June 30, according to the release.

The COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan rose to 7,703 on Sunday with 113 more fatalities, while 6,521 new cases pushed the infection count to 9,16,042, officials said.

Jaipur and Udaipur recorded 27 and 11 deaths respectively while other districts reported deaths below 10. Of the new cases, the maximum 1,483 were reported from Jaipur, officials said.

A total of 7,96,121 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far and the number of active cases currently is 1,12,218, they added.

Earlier in the day, lockdown has been extended in Delhi, Haryana and Puducherry to contain the spread of the virus.

The Delhi today announced to extend the lockdown in the national capital by another week. Kejriwal said that if the Covid-19 cases continue to show a downward trend, the unlock process will begin in a phased manner in Delhi from 31 May.

Similarly, the Haryana government on Sunday extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown by another week, while giving some relaxations to standalone shops in the state. State Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan, in an order, said the lockdown, which was earlier imposed till May 24, has been extended till May 31.

Also, Puducherry government today announced extension of the ongoing lockdown till May 31. The two-week long lockdown clamped on May 10 is to come to an end on May 24 midnight. Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said the lockdown is extended till month end, beyond midnight of May 24.

(With inputs from agencies)

