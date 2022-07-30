Rajasthan crash: Kin of pilot killed urges govt to ground MiG 21 fighter jets

The relatives of pilots killed in Rajasthan crash incident requested Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to immediately stop using the MiG 21 fighter jets.
A day after pilot Advitiya Bal was killed along with another Flight Lieutenant in Rajasthan crash incident, his family on Friday urged Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to immediately ground the MiG 21 fighter jets, before another accident claims another life.
“We request the Defence Minister to immediately stop using MiG 21 fighter jets because they have already taken away so many lives. Please ground them immediately before another crash takes place and it claims another life," said deceased’s uncle, Kamaljeet Bal to Hindustan Times.
Praveen Bal, Advitiya’s mother said, “I had asked him (Advitiya) to go to sleep as he had to go for a training. If I would not have asked him to go, he would have been alive today."
A fighter aircraft, a MiG-21, of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Thursday. Both the pilots in the MiG-21 Trainer aircraft reportedly lost their lives in the crash.
“IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families. A court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," according to Indian Air Force statement.
"It was an IAF plane that crashed near Bhimda village in Baytoo," Barmer District Collector Lok Bandu told PTI. The Barmer collector said that he was on the way to the site of the incident.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke with Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on the crash of MiG-21 fighter aircraft in Barmer. The IAF chief briefed him on the incident in detail.
Another pilot who was killed in Rajasthan crash has been identified as Wing Commander Mohit Rana who hailed from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district.