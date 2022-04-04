Rajasthan: Curfew lifted for 2 hours in violence-hit Karauli, says police

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The district administration also made arrangements for class 10 and 12 examinations, allowing students to reach their exam centres after showing their admit cards
JAIPUR :
The Rajasthan Police on Monday informed that they had lifted the curfew imposed in Karauli district for two hours in order to let common people make essential purchases.
Karauli was hit with violence after incidents of stone pelting took place when a bike rally ‘Shobha Yatra’ was passing through a Muslim dominated area on the day of Hindu New Year, according to reports and police officials. Police officials imposed a curfew in the district after the incident injured at least 35 persons.
Two days after the communal clashes, the district administration also made arrangements for class 10 and 12 examinations, allowing students to reach their exam centres after showing their admit cards, they said.
Karauli District Collector (DC) Rajendra Shekhawat said, “Relaxation in curfew was given for two hours on Monday for the purchase of essential items. The central and Rajasthan government offices and courts remained open and employees could reach their offices after showing ID cards."
Though no untoward incident was reported, the mobile internet service remained suspended in the city, he said. A decision ON whether to continue the curfew would be taken later in the evening after a meeting of the community liaison group, Shekhawat added.
The curfew was imposed after incidents of arson and vandalism on Saturday in the wake of stone-pelting at a bike rally on Nav Samvatsar (Hindu New Year) passing by a Muslim-dominated area.
The rally was taken out by right-wing organisations, including Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bajrang Dal, police said. Around 35 people were injured in the violence, they said.
Police arrested 46 people and took seven others in custody for interrogation after the communal violence, Inspector General of Police Prashan Kumar Khamesra of Bharatpur range said.
A case has been registered against 13 accused and 33 others were arrested for violating the curfew order, the IG said. Police also seized 21 vehicles, he said. The situation is being closely monitored by police patrolling teams, he said, adding it is under control but the curfew has been continued as a precautionary measure. A flag march too was conducted in the city, the IG said.
