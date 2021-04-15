The Rajasthan government has imposed a night-long curfew from 6 pm to 5 am in the entire state from April 16. The night curfew was declared earlier in 10 urban areas of the state but with the spread of infection showing no sign of abating, the state government decided to enforce the regulatory measure in the entire state.

Rajasthan curfew: What's not allowed

-All educational and coaching institutes and libraries too will remain closed from April 16 to 30.

-The number of guests in private functions, marriages and other social gatherings has been restricted to 50.

-Not more than 20 persons will be allowed for the funeral, the order said, adding there will be no permission for any kind of public, social, political, sports, entertainment, educational, cultural, religious events, procession, fairs and festivals.

-Worship at religious places too will be performed only by the authorities of the religious places and the arrangement of online darshan will continue.

-Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, amusement parks and other places for entertainments will be closed and there will be no permission to operate swimming pools and gyms.

Rajasthan curfew: What's allowed

-Restaurants and clubs will be allowed to open only with 50 percent seating capacity.

-Home delivery will be allowed only till 8 pm.

-In all government and private offices with more than 100 employees, 50 percent of staff will be allowed and the rest will work from home.

-Only two passengers will be allowed in auto-rickshaws apart from the driver while in four-wheeler cabs.

-In buses, 50 percent of the seating capacity will be allowed. No passenger will be allowed to travel while standing in public transport.

-For private vehicles, the number of occupants shall not be more than the permissible limit.

