Rajasthan: Cylinder explodes during wedding function; 5 dead, 60 injured1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 11:18 AM IST
- A a cooking gas cylinder kept in the store room of the house caught fire following a leak and exploded
Five people were killed and more than 50 injured after a cooking cylinder exploded at a wedding function in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Friday, news agency PTI reported. Additionally, a portion of the house in Bhungra village also collapsed due to the impact of the blast. According to officials, some of the victims sustained 80 to 100% burns.