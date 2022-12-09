Five people were killed and more than 50 injured after a cooking cylinder exploded at a wedding function in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Friday, news agency PTI reported. Additionally, a portion of the house in Bhungra village also collapsed due to the impact of the blast. According to officials, some of the victims sustained 80 to 100% burns.

The news agency said that wedding was organised at the groom Surendra Singh's residence. Suddenly a cooking gas cylinder kept in the store room of the house caught fire following a leak and exploded, said Jodhpur (Rural) Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Kayal. The victims include both guests and family members. During the explosion, villagers and the attendees tried to douse the fire. A fire brigade team with water tankers was called after the police arrived on the scene.

Gupta, the incident took place before a groom's procession was about to start from Bhungra.

Two children, Ratan Singh (5) and Khushboo (4) died on the spot. The injured were rushed to the MG Hospital in the city.

District Collector Himanshu Gupta said 54 people were injured in the blast and five of them died on the spot. Later, the tally of injured individuals surged to 60.

Superintendent of MG Hospital Raj Shree Behra said over a dozen injured brought to the hospital are in serious condition as their bodies are burned 80-90%.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Union minister, and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat expressed their condolences over the loss of lives in the incident. They directed officials to provide the best possible treatment to the injured.