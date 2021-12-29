As many as 23 cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected across Rajasthan on Wednesday, said state government officials.

According to a spokesperson of the state medical and health department, of the fresh Omicron cases, 10 were reported from Ajmer, nine from Jaipur, two from Bhilwara and one each from Alwar and Jodhpur.

Four of the 23 patients had returned from abroad, three got infected after coming in contact with foreign travellers and two returned from other states. All of them have been kept in isolation in a special ward for Omicron patients at the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) hospital.

Of the 69 patients infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the state, 39 are from Jaipur, 17 from Ajmer, four each from Sikar and Udaipur, two from Bhilwara and one person each is from Alwar, Jodhpur and Maharashtra. Of the 46 people who tested for positive for Omicron in the state earlier, 44 have been cured.

Covid situation in state

The number of active Covid-19 cases has crossed 400 in Rajasthan, where 97 fresh cases of the infection were reported on Tuesday.

The highest number of cases (75) were reported from Jaipur while Jodhpur detected reported nine cases, Udaipur (three), Alwar, Bhilwara and Bikaner (two each), Ajmer, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu and Kota (one each), according to an official report.

A total of 9,55,636 persons have tested positive so far. Of them, 8,963 have died and 9,46,235 have recovered.

The number of active cases is 438, the report said.

