Rajasthan detects 23 more Omicron cases, state's tally rises to 69

Of the 69 patients infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the state, 39 are from Jaipur, 17 from Ajmer, four each from Sikar and Udaipur, two from Bhilwara and one person each is from Alwar, Jodhpur and Maharashtra. Of the 46 people who tested for positive for Omicron in the state earlier, 44 have been cured.