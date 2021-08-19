The Dholpur administration in Rajasthan has decided to impose Section 144 in the district from Friday due to the Covid-19 situation.

In a notification issued on Thursday, the district magistrate informed that any public gatherings for social, political, entertainment, educational, cultural and religious purposes will be prohibited when the order is in place.

“In view of the possibility of spread of coronavirus infection in the Dholpur district, the health of citizens, human life and public peace may be threatened," said RK Jaiswal, the district magistrate of Dholpur.

“In such a situation, to protect the health of citizens residing in Dholpur district and to maintain public peace, prohibitory orders is being issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973," he added.

Jaiswal further requested all residents of the districts to strictly observe the safety norms. “The order will be in effect till further orders," he said.

Rajasthan CM on Covid situation

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the Covid-19 situation is completely under control in the state with the recovery rate of being above 99%.

"For the last few weeks, the number of new Covid cases in the state has remained around 20. In the month of August, there has not been a single death due to Covid-19 across the state which is quite satisfactory," Gehlot tweeted.

He said at present, there are only 153 active cases in the state and the recovery rate is more than 99 per cent.

"This shows the Covid pandemic is completely under control at present in the state. It is in our hands to keep the situation under control," he said.

The chief minister said it is necessary to follow the Covid protocol so that the third wave of the pandemic does not come.

Meanwhile, 12 coronavirus infections were reported in the state on Thursday. With new positive cases, the number of active cases rose to 153. No death was reported.

Among the fresh cases, four each were reported from Alwar and Jaipur and one each from Bharatpur, Bikaner, Dholpur and Pali.

So far, a total of 9,53,981 persons have tested positive with 9,44,874 getting cured. A total of 8,954 people have bided of Covid-19 in Rajasthan.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.