2 min read.Updated: 19 Aug 2021, 09:52 PM ISTLivemint, Edited By Sneha
The Dholpur administration in Rajasthan has decided to impose Section 144 in the district from Friday due to the Covid-19 situation.
In a notification issued on Thursday, the district magistrate informed that any public gatherings for social, political, entertainment, educational, cultural and religious purposes will be prohibited when the order is in place.
“In view of the possibility of spread of coronavirus infection in the Dholpur district, the health of citizens, human life and public peace may be threatened," said RK Jaiswal, the district magistrate of Dholpur.
“In such a situation, to protect the health of citizens residing in Dholpur district and to maintain public peace, prohibitory orders is being issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973," he added.
Jaiswal further requested all residents of the districts to strictly observe the safety norms. “The order will be in effect till further orders," he said.
Rajasthan CM on Covid situation
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the Covid-19 situation is completely under control in the state with the recovery rate of being above 99%.
"For the last few weeks, the number of new Covid cases in the state has remained around 20. In the month of August, there has not been a single death due to Covid-19 across the state which is quite satisfactory," Gehlot tweeted.